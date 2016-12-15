TREAT for the season

For some time now I have been wanting to visit Slovankia. This is a central European country known for its dramatic natural landscape and many castles. I had heard that their Christmas eve celebrations were unique and memorable. So, arming myself against the cold winter winds, I flew down to Slovankia. And, to tell you the truth, I was pleasantly surprised with what met my eyes.

It was Christmas eve, and the family had gathered to celebrate. There was straw scattered under the dining table, which was a bit of a puzzle to me. Then, I was informed that the Christmas eve meal, which is called Vilija table, is full of religious symbolism. To Slovaks, it is more important than the day itself.

The tree is festooned with ornaments that can be eaten, like walnuts and wrapped candy. Some ornaments are made of straw. In the old days, larger trees were decorated and family members hung apples, paper roses and candles as decorations. On the top of the tree was a star, made from straw.

Food, is an important part of the celebration. There is sauerkraut (fermented cabbage) and mushroom , bobalky (sweet dough dumplings), a variety of fish and vegetarian pirohy. Now, for the straw under the table. Apparently it is placed there to symbolise the poverty of Christ in the manger. The table is covered with a white cloth, which is symbolic for the swaddling clothes of the baby in the manger. When the family sat down to eat, I noticed an empty chair. For a moment, I thought it was set out for me. But, before I could swoop down and take my place, I was informed that according to tradition, there is always an extra chair at the table, to welcome any stranger who drops in.

The first sighting

But dinner could not begin. The youngest at the table was sent outside to watch for the first star to appear in the night sky. When the child came rushing in shouting excitedly, “I saw it. I saw it!” dinner was served. The house and the table were then blessed with a pine bough and holy water. A sweet mulled wine steeped with cinnamon sticks is served. At this time oplatky (thin, round wafers) dipped in honey is distributed to every member of the family. The head of the household dipped his thumb in the honey and made a sign of the cross on the foreheads of each member and he reminded them to keep Christ foremost in their thoughts, and pray that harmony would sweeten their lives.

The next course is the soup, which is slightly tart, to represent the bitter destiny of Christ and his suffering for humanity. This is followed by bobalky and fish. Pirohy is also served and sometimes even Holubky which is cabbage rolls stuffed with ground mushrooms and rice.

The dessert is kolaci, nut and poppy seed rolls. Walnuts and apples are also on the table.

Happy and content, with a stomach filled with good things, I retire for the night.