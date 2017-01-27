Swing it like Aditi

more-in

What would a legendary golf coach like David Leadbetter talk about when visiting a cricket-mad country like India? Well, golf and cricket, of course. Leadbetter counts on those games like cricket and hockey to fuel golf’s growth in this country. His reasoning is simple. Both cricket and hockey are played with ball and bat/stick... not very dissimilar to golf.

Says Leadbetter, “Indians like ball sports like cricket and hockey. Both of these require good hand-eye co-ordination and the swing of the arms. I think Indians would naturally gravitate towards golf, unlike, say, the Koreans or the Chinese, who do not play these games.”

A big fan of cricket, Leadbetter — who was born in the United Kingdom and now lives in the US — feels that innovation in golf terms of format —think ODIs andT20 — is the way ahead.

“So don’t be surprised if you see six-hole tournaments (golf is traditionally played over nine or 18 holes) springing up,” adds Leadbetter.

Give it a shot

Having watched India’s latest teen golf sensation Aditi Ashok in action at the Rio Games, Leadbetter says that her next aim should be regular competition in the Ladies PGA.

“That should be Aditi’s aim. She has the talent and potential. But she needs to compete in the U.S. where the conditions are different and the competition, tougher,” says Leadbetter. But he also has a word of caution about putting too much pressure and expectations on the young girl.

“I have seen too many kids start out well, they have tremendous talent, but unfortunately by the time they turn 20, the passion for the sport is gone. They are just going through the motions, and would likely have picked up injuries too,” he says.

Having been hooked on to the game from the age of 12, Leadbetter says there is no particular age at which one can take up the sport. “It is all about passion and loving the sport and enjoying yourself,” he adds.

Golf is indeed looking up. And when a coach of the calibre of Leadbetter — players coached by him have totted up 22 Major titles so far — says that Indians have it in them to do well in this sport, then that carries a lot of weight.

So all you youngsters out there looking to pick up a sport, give golf a try.