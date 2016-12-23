Children

Surprises GALORE

more-in

Two books to tide you over these holidays. Happy reading!

A collection of poems which celebrate childhood. Some poems reflect the simple, yet intense moments of joy and excitement in a child’s life, others bring forth some familiar childhood troubles and worries.

Find someone like yourself between these pages.

LITTLE BIG JOYS

Author: Sonika Lakhera

Publisher: Mango

Price: Rs. 125

Yohan and Yash’s mom reads her horoscope every single day. But one day, the newspaper carries a horoscope like none she has ever read before. It makes her act very strangely indeed. So strangely that her family begins to wonder what the stars hold for them.

Until 10-year-old Yohan comes up with a plan...But can it save the day?

THE STAR THAT SAVED THE DAY

Author: Nalini Sorensen

Publisher: Scholastic

Price: Rs. 150

