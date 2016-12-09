Spoilt for CHOICE

The Hindu Young World-Goodbooks Awards is for children’s books published in India. It was introduced to promote excellence in children’s writing and illustration. The award aims to acknowledge innovative publishing trends, and recognise children’s literature as an independent and important field.

This is the second year the award will be given and the winners will be felicitated at The Hindu Lit for Life festival which will take place in Chennai on January 14, 15 and 16. This year, the awards will be given in two categories — Best Author and Best Illustrator. Each award will carry a cash prize of Rs. 50,000, a trophy and a citation.

The Hindu Young World-Goodbooks Award is the first in India to recognise different genres in children’s publishing and to honour authors and illustrators for their invaluable contribution. The Hindu Lit for Life, showcases the best of Indian literature and now provides a platform to promote excellence in Indian children’s books.

The Goodbooks website is a repository for Indian children’s books and provides a space to all those engaged with children to discourse on children’s literature.