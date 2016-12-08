Savage PAINTER

LIFE CYCLE: “Where do we come from? What are we? Where are we going?” | Photo Credit: MAIL PIC

One artist who inspired many other artists is Paul Gauguin (pronounced Go-gan). Gauguin was a Post-Impressionist artist, which means he started by painting in the Impressionist style but later developed his own highly personal style. He always followed his own independent vision. Many great artists like Henri Matisse and Pablo Picasso were influenced by his art.

Life in colour

Gauguin was born on June 7, 1848 in Paris, France. His mother was half-Peruvian so the early years of his life were spent in Peru. Paul returned to France with his mother when he was seven years old but his childhood memories of a warm, brightly coloured land had a big effect on his life and art.

Gauguin became a seaman. Then he became a stock-broker. He painted during his free time and met with artist friends in a nearby café. Gauguin got married and had five children. Ten years later, he decided to give up the business world and his family, and become a full time artist. He started painting nature like other Impressionists using the effects of light and colour.

Then he grew interested in art from other countries like Africa and Japan because he felt they were filled with energy and interesting symbols. His own style began to change. His paintings had large, flat areas of colour. He used bright colours like Prussian blue, emerald green, yellow ochre, and cobalt violet. He placed bold colours next to each other and separated objects with dark outlines. This type of painting has a special name — Cloisonnism (pronounced clo-ez-o-nism)

In addition to being a painter, Gauguin created wood cuts and wood engravings. A wood cut is the art of engraving a block of wood and creating designs on it. The block is covered in ink and pressed to paper to create a painting. Wood engraving is a similar, more exact process to create oil paintings. Gauguin used woodcuts to add pictures to a book he was writing.

The artist Vincent Van Gogh was Gauguin’s close friend. They lived and painted together in the southern town of Arles until they had a serious fight. Gauguin suffered from depression like Van Gogh. Always restless, in 1891, he decided to explore the tropics and visited the South Pacific island of Tahiti.

He loved the island and returned to settle there. He moved away from the European community on the island and lived with the local people. It was his wish to live a simple life far from civilisation so he called himself a savage. He painted the people on the islands living in harmony with nature. One of his masterpieces is called “Where do we come from? What are we? Where are we going?” It explores the human life cycle.

Gauguin suffered from ill health and moved again to Marquesas Islands, in French Polynesia. He continued to paint until he died in 1903. His paintings weren’t very popular during his life but grew famous after he died. Today they sell for millions of dollars.