Sania Mirza in Australian Open final; Westbrook shines in Thunder’s win

ATHLETICS

Carter likely to appeal doping ruling

Nesta Carter, Usain Bolt’s teammate in the 4x100m relay team that won gold at the 2008 Beijing Games, whose retested sample from the Games have emerged positive, is likely to appeal against the ruling, Jamaican Olympic officials said.

The current sanction against Nesta strips the relay team off their gold medal, meaning that Bolt currently isn’t the holder of his treble-treble.

BASKETBALL

Westbrook scores 45 in 109-98 win

Despite the injury to Enes Karter, Oklahoma City Thunder won 109-98 against the Dallas Mavericks, riding on Russell Westbrook’s 45 points.

TENNIS

Mirza makes it to mixed doubles final

The lone Indian in the fray, Sania Mirza made it to the final of the mixed doubles competition in the Australian Open to be played on Sunday.

Partnering with Croatian Ivan Dodig, the pair outplayed Australian duo Samantha Stosur and Sam Groth 6-4, 2-6, 10-5.