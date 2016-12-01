STRINGING together, joy

more-in

Sharp, yet soft-hearted needle meets different kinds of people on her day out.

The day ended on a predictable note for the young needle. She was kept in the designated corner of the attic by the tailor who had gone for lunch.

But, the needle had different plans. She was off on her planned tour of the village. She passed a row of houses and noticed a stack of green grass. She wanted to do something. She stitched the grass together and in no time, she had created a soft green mat and adorned it with beautiful flowers.

Designed to impress

Just then the prince of the kingdom was passing by. When the prince saw the enticing mat, he could not resist stretching his weary legs on it.

He looked around in surprise and said, “Who has woven such a wonder?”

“Consider this as a gift from me. You can take this mat with you,” said the needle.

“You seem to be interesting. Why don’t you accompany me? We will have great fun,” said the prince.

“Some other time. Today, I am in a mood to explore,” said the needle and then bade goodbye to the prince.

Along the way, she found a farmer sobbing in a paddy field.

“What makes you so sad?” she asked.

“This wicked landlord has made my life miserable. He disconnects the water supply to my field and I am forced to fetch water from the well,” cried the farmer.

The needle thought for a while and said, “You connect the water supply and leave the rest to me.”

The imperious landlord stood arrogantly, laughing at the farmer.

The needle swiftly stitched together the laces on the landlord’s shoes so tightly that he couldn’t move.

When the farmer opened the tap, the landlord tried to disconnect the same but found that he could not move and fell on his face.

It was an amusing sight and everyone began to laugh. The landlord was humiliated and decided not to trouble the farmer again. He untied his shoes and left the field with his head bowed.

The young needle inched forward and found a group of children playing with a ball made of rags. Then she heard one boy telling another, “Go and search for the ball in those bushes.”

By the time ball was taken out, one of its weaker seams had given away. One of the boys started sobbing, “Amma will not return from the fields before sunset and now who will repair our ball?”

The needle decided to help. She came out of the bushes and said, “Don’t worry. I will help you.”

Within seconds, she ran through the seams of the ball in a neat smooth motion and was able to reinforce the edges of the ball. One boy picked up the ball and looked at it from all sides. “Thank you,” shouted the boys when they saw it was as good as new.

Little needle bowed in acknowledgement and started back home.