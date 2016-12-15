STEALING Christmas

Fifty years ago the first animated movie of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” was screened. Boris Karloff was the narrator and the voice of the Grinch. In 2000, the story was remade as a live action feature film starring Jim Carrey.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is a children’s story written by Dr. Seuss. It is written in rhyming verse and is illustrated by the author. The book was published in 1957.

Dr. Seuss began working on the book in the beginning of the year. He finished the book quickly — in a couple of weeks. But then he was finding it difficult to get an appropriate conclusion. He says, “I got hung up getting the Grinch out of the mess. I got into a situation where I sounded like a second-rate preacher or some biblical truism... Finally in desperation... without making any statement whatever, I showed the Grinch and the Whos together at the table, and made a pun of the Grinch carving the roast beast” The book came out in December 1957.

It begins with the lines:

Every Who

Down in Who-ville

Liked Christmas a lot...

But the Grinch

Who lived just north of Who-ville

Did NOT!

Meet the Grinch

The Grinch is a bitter, grumpy cave-dwelling monster who lives in Mount Crumpit, a steep high mountain covered with snow. His heart is “two sizes too small”. Near Mount Crumpit is the town of Who-ville, where the happy and warm hearted Whos live. The Grinch’s only companion is his loyal dog Max. But, Grinch does not love Max, because it is impossible for him to love anything or anybody.

“The Grinch hated Christmas! The whole Christmas season!

Now, please don‘t ask why. No one quite knows the reason.

It could be, perhaps, that his shoes were too tight.

It could be his head wasn’t screwed on just right.

But I think that the most likely reason of all

May have been that his heart was two sizes too small.”

Grinch sits in his cave and listens to the cheery sounds of the people of Who-ville getting ready to celebrate Christmas. The more he hears the more irritated he gets. He decides he has to stop Christmas. His plan is to steal their gifts, trees and food. He dresses himself as Santa Claus and Max as a reindeer, and they drag a sleigh into Whoville.

He slips down the chimney and steals the Christmas presents and the food that has been prepared for the feast and the log for the fire. But, while he is taking away the tree, he is interrupted by the entrance of a little girl named Cindy Lou.

“She stared at the Grinch and said, “Santy Claus, why,

Why are you taking our Christmas tree? Why?”

But, you know, that old Grinch was so smart and so slick,

He thought up a lie, and he thought it up quick!

“Why, my sweet little tot,” the fake Santy Claus lied,

“There’s a light on this tree that won’t light on one side.

So I’m taking it home to my workshop, my dear.

I’ll fix it up there, then I’ll bring it back here.”

The Grinch loads his sleigh with all the stolen stuff and pulls it up to Mount Crumpit, to throw everything into the abyss. But he wants to know the reaction of the people of Who-ville.

“They’re just waking up! I know just what they’ll do!

Their mouths will hang open a minute or two

Then the Whos down in Whoville will all cry boo-hoo!

That’s a noise,” grinned the Grinch, “that I simply must hear!”

Instead he is surprised to hear happy singing. He is puzzled that he did not stop Christmas.

Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn’t before

“Maybe Christmas,” he thought, “doesn’t come from a store.

“Maybe Christmas...perhaps...means a little more!”

Grinch feels the need to return all the stuff he has stolen from Whoville. He goes down once again and is surprised when he is warmly invited to dinner and as a special mark of honour he is asked to carve the roast.

The first animated musical comedy television special “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” was screened in 1996. Originally telecast in the U.S. on December 18, 1966, it went on to become a annual holiday special. The movie was directed by Chuck Jones, it features the voice of Boris Karloff.

Little known facts

Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel and Chuck Jones had worked together on army training video during World War II. Geisel joined the United States Army Air Forces and served as commander of the Animation Department. He worked with Chuck Jones, on an instructional cartoon called Private Snafu. Because he had already worked with Chuck Jones, Geisel did not have any qualms about handing over the rights of The Grinch... to him. Geisel had become anti-Hollywood after some unpleasant encounters where in one case even his name had been removed from the credits.

In the storybook, Grinch was black and white with pink eyes. Chuck’s idea was to make the grouchy character green.

When Chuck showed Geisel the first few graphics of the Grinch, Giesel is supposed to have said, “That doesn’t look like the Grinch, that looks like you!” Chuck shrugged and said, “Well, that happens!”

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is the first time Dr. Seuss wrote a story centred around a villain who changes his ways.

The lyrics for “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” were written by Seuss with the help of Chuck Jones.