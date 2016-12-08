SPEAK up, and be heard

December 10 is Human Rights Day. In 1948, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, but only in 1950 was the formal resolution inviting all States and organisations to adopt this day as Human Rights Day finalised. The General Assembly adopted the Declaration, with 48 States in favour and eight abstentions, it was proclaimed a “common standard of achievement for all peoples and all nations” towards which individuals and societies should “strive by progressive measures, national and international, to secure their universal and effective recognition and observance”. This document inspired more than 60 human rights instrument which together constitute an international standard for human rights. Today, human rights is more relevant than ever before.

In our lives

So, how does it translate into our daily lives? Is it genocide, torture, dictatorship? Or, something idealistic and lofty far removed from reality? No, it is none of these. It is something more fundamental or basic.

Make a list of your basic needs, so that you can carry on with life and achieve your goals and reach your potential. You need to have a home, food to eat, be healthy, be able to go to school, your parents need to be employed and you need to have a voice. A home and good health are basic fundamental rights. Everyone is entitled to live in a safe and secure environment. A child who cannot get an education has been deprived of human rights. Without an education you will not find beneficial employment, with which you can finance your life and the life of your family. If someone hurts you or offends you, you need to be heard. Your opinions need to matter as do your feelings. So, when we talk of human rights it is something that concerns are daily living.

Around the world

Now let’s take a look at how children in other countries are faring.

His name was Aylan. He was three years old, and lived in Kobani, a town near the Turkish border, torn by war between the Islamic State and Syrian Kurdish forces. He, his elder brother Galip and his parents hoped to land in Europe. The boarded a 15-foot boat to ferry them to safety. But, the boat capsized, killing 12 passengers. Among the dead were Aylan and his brother Galip. The world woke up to see pictures of the toddler’s body washed up on the shores of a Turkish beach.

This is just one story of a people fleeing to safety, seeking basic human rights. According to UNICEF more than five million children around the world are in need of help. Several thousands have died, and almost three million have been displaced. The fighting has cost them their families, health, education and childhood. While most schools have been bombed and rendered useless, the ones that still stand are used as military shelters. Children are orphaned and have no means to fend for themselves. Young boys are forcibly recruited into the rebel forces.

Sadly, with fighting and wars raging across the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Asia, death tolls continue to rise in conflict zones around the globe.

The war with Taliban (an Islamic fundamentalist political movement waging a war within that country) in Afghanistan has left children with no confidence in themselves and also in adults. There is a lack of trust and they are anxious, depressed and withdrawn.

“Western education is forbidden” is the rough translation of Boko Haram, a militant group fighting in Nigeria, Africa. It has intensified its attacks, and today it is particularly unsafe for children. Last year, school girls writing their exams were kidnapped by the rebel group. This has caused fear in the parents and many do allow their wards to go to school. In the Sub Saharan region nearly 30 million children have been kept away from school due to fear, conflict and poverty. In West and Central Africa it is estimated that more than 23 million kids are out of school. Incessant war has driven the population to poverty placing children in the high risk category. Family structures have changed and many children are left orphaned. Rebels fighting government forces in Sudan has cost lives and forced children to become soldiers.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is rich in natural resources and has the world’s largest rainforest. But approximately 6.3 million people have no food security and half the children under five years of age are malnourished. The violence and fighting has caused about 2.6 million people to lose their homes. Children with no security of food or home, are kidnapped and forced to work as soldiers, porters, spies or cooks.

In Libya, militants have forged ties with the Islamic State (IS) that has control over parts of Iraq and Syria. They now are a threat to the government in Tripoli. A recent study conducted by Save the Children in besieged areas of Syria state “many reports of children having to eat grass, animal feed or a chunk of stale bread as their only meal of the day”. Barrels suspected of containing chlorine gas was dropped from a helicopter onto a market in Aleppo, Syria. It injured more than 100 people, including 37 children. Syrian children have been bSPEAombed, starved, deprived of school and are forced to make perilous journeys to safety. They do not eat, play or even sleep. The horrors of these wars will never be wiped off from their minds.

In Iraq, the war has caused severe air pollution and this is a major factor in the number of birth defects and cancers reported in Iraq and other war zones. Exposure to heavy metals and neuro-toxicants from exploding bombs, bullets and other ammunition affects troops and people living in the vicinity.

Why is it necessary for us to have knowledge of all this? Because, as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein says, “It’s time for each of us to step up for human rights. There is no action that is too small: wherever you are, you can make a difference. Together, let’s take a stand for more humanity.”