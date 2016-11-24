SIEGE of Paris

Vikings descended on Paris in November 885 to plunder and loot the city. However, Odo put up a great resistance, and they were largely unsuccessful.

The Vikings were mostly Norwegian and Danish, and were infamous for raiding cities and towns in Europe from the 8th to late 11th century. On November 25, 885, they attacked Paris. The Seige of Paris, as it came to be known, was considered a turning point for the Carolingian dynasty (a Frankish noble family) and the history of France. It also proved the significance of Paris.

Earlier attacks

In 864, Charles the Bald, King of West Francia, constituted the Edict of Pistres —a series of legislative or administrative acts to protect cities and countrysides from Viking raids. Bridges were ordered to be built across the Seine. The Duke of Francia, chief ruler and also the count of Paris controlled the lands between the Seine and Loire. He began to fortify the capital city, and this continued even after his death. After the death of Charles the Bald, it was the reign of Charles the Fat.

The Vikings sailed to West Francia in 885. Charles refused to bribe them. The Vikings led 700 ships up the Seine along with 30,000 to 40, 000 men. Despite initial blocks from the Franks, they reached Paris on November 25. Paris was prepared to fight the Vikings blocking the ships with its two low-lying foot bridges. Odo, the Count of Paris, had prepared for this attack and had fortified the bridgehead with two towers guarding each bridge. He had only around 2,000 men with arms, but he led a joint attack with the Bishop of Paris, his brother Robert and two more counts, and a marquis.

The next day, the north-east tower, one of the two towers built to guard the bridge, was attacked with ballistae, mangonels, and catapults (ancient weapons that launched a large projectile at a distant target). The Parisians used thermal weapons — a mixture of hot wax and pitch. The weapons used heat or burning action to destroy and damage enemy personnel. The Vikings attacked again on November 27 using mining, battering rams, and fire to break the walls and splinter the wooden gates. But it did not work. The Vikings withdrew and built a camp on the river bank. They shot a grenades and made land attacks. They maintained the siege for two months and even filled up the river with debris. Some Vikings left Paris to raid further upriver.

In summer, the next year they once again made an unsuccessful attempt to take the city. Odo sought the help of Charles the Fat, who arrived there with his army.

But, Charles had no intention of fighting. He paid off the Vikings and set up a camp at Montmartre. He allowed the Vikings to sail up the Seine to ravage Burgundy, which was in revolt. When the Vikings withdrew from France the next spring, he gave them 700 livres (pounds) of silver as promised.

The Parisians and Odo refused to let the Vikings down the Seine, and the invaders had to drag their boats overland to the Marne to leave the country. When Charles died in 888, the French elected Odo as their king. Odo’s brother was later elected king as well. Throughout the next century the Robertians, fought the Carolingians for the French throne. Their duchy (Francia) gave its name to the Kingdom of France and the Carolingian Empire was never reconstituted.