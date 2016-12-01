SECOND chances matter

Multiple people with myriad personalities — what happens when their paths cross?

Siddharth and Veera have a connection they refuse to acknowledge. There is more to Kavya than her snooty social-butterfly act. Mahir is the heartbroken heartbreaker. Aslesha has built all her friendships on a foundation of lies. Nikhil has spent his entire life learning how to shut people out. All Aakash wants is a second chance. And then there’s Ananya. The one who was born to raise hell and change the world.

About the author

One of the country's youngest published authors, Anusha Subramanian was only 12 when she wrote her first book, Heirs of Catriona. Her hobbies include reading, binge watching television shows and writing, of course. A student of Std. XI in one of India’s premier IB schools, she is also an avid blogger.

Author: Anusha Subramanian

Publisher: Penguin Books

Price: Rs. 299