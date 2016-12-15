Try and catch the restless rocks in Racetrack Playa, Death Valley National Park, California, the U.S. as they move about. For it is not something one has seen. But, the long path behind the rocks is proof that the rocks have travelled the distance.

Racetrack Playa (playa is an dry lake bed) is a flat, muddy and cracked polygonal surface. There is something unusual about the lake bed. The rocks found here, also known as “Sailing Stones” are in constant motion.

Keep moving

These moving rocks weighing hundreds of kilograms are by products of dolomite cliffs. The forces of erosion cause tiny pieces of rock to break off from the cliff and fall on to the flat stretch below.

Wind, rain, thin sheets of ice and slimy algae/bacteria are responsible for the rocks sailing over the ground. Rain or the melting snow from the mountains, causes water to fill up the playa or lake bed. As the playa is made up of clay fragments, it turns soft and slimy when in contact with water. Rainfall also gives rise to algae/bacteria. Over a period of time, one can notice a hair like textures on the rocks. This makes the rocks slippery.

Furthermore, during cold winter nights, a thin sheet of ice forms and floats on the temporary playa lake. The lake needs to be deep for the ice to float as well as shallow for the rocks to be visible. The cold winter nights are followed by sunny days where mild winds melt the ice and it disintegrates. The ice collects under the rocks, moving them. The continuous process over a period of time causes the rocks to travel long distances. When the water retreats, you can see muddy tracks.

The rocks with rough edges form straight patterns on the ground whereas smooth rocks drift forming patterns accordingly.

It might seem that the rocks move because of the gravitational force but in reality there is an uphill movement.

Tracking rock movements

Since the rocks move only occasionally, it is difficult to track their movements. After a lot of research, a fast and convenient method of mapping the rocks called ‘global positioning’ was developed. Dr. Paula Messina, Professor of Geology, San Jose State University in California was the first person to make use of this equipment. In 1996, with the help of a hand-held GPS component, she was able to record the whereabouts of 162 rocks individually, spread through the playa.

Strange, but true

Since the rocks keep sailing constantly, it is difficult to determine their exact site.

The rock movements take place once in two to three years just for 10 seconds.

Though the rock movements are mapped every now and then, scientists cannot determine the course it will take.

In May 2013, many rocks were stolen. A rock named Karen did not move for seven years while it was being studied. It went missing before May 1994 and resurfaced in the year 1996.

Can you visit the Sailing Stones?

One can get a great sight of the rocks just by taking half a mile stroll towards the southeast spot of the playa. It is advisable not to upset the path of the rocks or leave any unpleasant tracks during wet days.