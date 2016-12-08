Ring in the CHRISTMAS cheer

Ashwin and Ashwini were decorating the house for Christmas. “Be careful!” warned their mother, as Ashwini perched on the step-ladder. Ashwini laughed as she passed a carton from the loft to her brother.

“We do this year after year, Mummy, and you say the same thing every time.” Fingering her chain, she added, “I’m wearing my lucky pendant, so I should be safe.”

Ready to roll

Opening the box, the children unwrapped the glittering ornaments that had been packed and put away months ago. They decorated a pine tree with gleaming bells and baubles, glittering tinsel and sparkling fairy lights. They placed the star on the top. After adorning the drawing room with wreaths of holly and ivy, Ashwin and Ashwini hung stockings for Santa.

“Aren’t you forgetting the reason for the season?” said their mother, as they devoured the cookies she gave them.

“Certainly not, Mummy,” said Ashwin, gently positioning delicate figurines on the centre-table. “Baby Jesus will definitely occupy pride of place.”

The small statues, representing the cast of Christmas characters, were special. They had come from Assisi, and the priest who presented them to the family had explained that the tradition of installing a Nativity scene had originated in that Italian hill town. He told Ashwin and Ashwini that, in the 13th century, St. Francis had invited people to bring their animals to a cave. There, he set up a cattle trough, to display to those assembled the humble circumstances in which Christ was born.

As Ashwin and Ashwini arranged Mary and Joseph, the shepherds and wise men, camels, cattle and sheep, they noticed that the colours had faded, and a few dolls were chipped. The youngest shepherd lacked both ears, and Ashwin’s attempt to replace them had proved unsuccessful. Bits of play-doh stuck out on either side of the hapless herdsman’s head, so that he resembled the lamb he held. Since one of the wise men had lost the gift he was carrying, Ashwini fashioned a tiny golden parcel that she placed in his outstretched hands.

By evening, the children had created a warm festive atmosphere, complete with Christmas carols playing softly in the background. When their father returned from work, he sank onto the sofa with a sigh of contentment.

“You’ve done a great job,” he told Ashwin and Ashwini appreciatively. Now, it only remains for your mother to start baking.”

“That’s the best part...,” began Ashwini, before stopping abruptly. “My pendant!” she exclaimed. “It’s gone!”

The four of them found it at once. On the image of the infant in the manger glowed the red cross: a reminder that Christmas was only the beginning of the story of the One born in Bethlehem.