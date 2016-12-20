Ready to tackle this week’s Workoutables?

To which question could this photo correspond to? Photo: Shaju John

WORKOUTABLES is not a routine quiz that merely tests your memory. This one is work-outable by thinking through popular relevant facts and current news. Here we go...

1. The name X means ‘red rose’ in Urdu and was contributed by Pakistan. Its predecessor was named by Oman and meant ‘nothing’ in Spanish and ‘hope’ in Russian. X was in the news recently. What is X?

2. Invented by the French, a version of this sport was originally called ‘jeu du paume’, literally meaning ‘game of the palm’. During the game, players would call out the French words ________ meaning ‘take it’ to warn the opponent. It is believed that Italians who misheard this phrase thought it to be the name of the game, thus leading to its present-day name. Which sport are we talking about?

3. Originally funded by the U.S. Department of Defence, the Advanced Research Projects Agency Network was the precursor to what? In 1973, it consisted of four main interface message processors: one each at UCLA, Stanford Research Institute, UCSB and University of Utah. Today, it has evolved into something many times larger.

4. Saint Nicholas was a Christian saint and Greek bishop of Myra. He was loved by many and perhaps most well-known among his attributes was his habit of giving gifts. How is he remembered today?

5. France Football magazine covers football news from around the world and is published twice a week. What particular award given by this magazine is decided based on votes from sport journalists from around the world?

Answers

1. Vardah.

2. Tennis. ‘Ten-ez’ was French.

3. The Internet.

4. Santa Claus.

5. Ballon d’Or or ‘Golden Ball’.

