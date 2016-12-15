Having an open wound is painful. Now, what if somebody dabbed some salt over it? The pain would become unbearable.

Well, that’s from where the phrase to rub it in originated.

Imagine a situation when you know you have made a mistake and you are already feeling bad about it. Your sister, who never spares a moment to irritate you, keeps reminding you of it. Wouldn’t you feel worse? You could tell her, “I know I made that silly mistake! Why do you rub it in, repeatedly?”

Adding salt

Now, I can give you a chance to take revenge on your sister. When she cannot join the family beach outing because of her exams, you can rub it in by saying, “Bye sis, I will be thinking of you while I am enjoying myself in the beach!”