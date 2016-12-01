ROBOTIC celebration

Burn accidents are common during the festive season. Here are some robots that may keep you safe.

What did you do this Deepavali? Lit lamps, ate sweets and burst crackers? Despite the campaigns to celebrate a pollution free Deepavali, everyone loves to burst crackers. However, the best way to celebrate would be without the noise and air pollution. But many people feel the festival wouldn’t be the same without at least a few sparklers and rockets. And since it’s difficult for people to desist from bursting crackers, one might as well take some safety measures.

Can you combine safety and Deepavali celebrations? I’m sure you must have worked out a solution already. Robots to the rescue! Several people used robots to light crackers this year.

But Kidobotikz, the educational division of SP Robotic Works, led the way in making the best use of robots. Here’s a glimpse of Deepavali celebrations at their office: https://youtu.be/8MKQ8pB9BiE. “We received about 20 entries for the “Robo Diwali” contest we conducted. The entries were creative and helped participants to think in a technical way,” said Sneha Priya, co-founder and CEO of Kidobotikz.

Cracker of a bot

Vishaldesh, a Std. X student, spoke about the robot he designed. “My bot has a robotic arm which allows it to hold a sparkler to light crackers. It took me around three weeks to get it ready. First, I had to gather the components for the wireless controller. I designed them using the AutoCAD software and got them fabricated. Then I assembled the robot. The electronics part came next, which included wiring, soldering, and so on, and making the necessary connections. I also had to experiment with different grippers and figure out which motor to use so that it would be able to bear the weight of the robotic arm,” he said.

This isn’t the first time that Vishaldesh has made a robot for Deepavali. “The previous one was a simpler version which could rotate with a sparkler. But the new one can light flower pots and rockets,” he said.

Here’s a video of his bot bursting a cracker: http://bit.ly/2fQgbjb

However, it was S. Sailesh, a Std. VII student, who stole the show with his bot. “I made my robot using motor control drivers, lithium batteries, square gear motors, wheels and a receiver to get the signal from the remote control. The robot can more forward, backward, left and right. I designed a mechanism for holding a sparkler using a v-shaped metallic clip. The sparkler can be attached to it and used for lighting crackers,” he explains.

Check out this link to catch his bot in action: https://youtu.be/hzY-k_d3i4c