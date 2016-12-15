Perfect 10 for Chelsea; Smith scores century against Pakistan

Though Cesc Fabregas hasn’t been a constant in the current Chelsea set-up, he once again showed on Wednesday why he could still play a crucial part in their title race. | Photo Credit: AP

BASKETBALL

Harden’s record in Rockets eighth straight win

Houston Rockets’ James Harden scored 15 points, added 14 assists and 11 rebounds in their 132-98 rout of the Sacramento Kings.

His fifth triple-double this season, and 14th in his career, tied him with Hakeem Olajuwon for most triple-doubles in their franchise history.

CRICKET

Smith leads Aussies on day one

Steven Smith was unbeaten on 110 after scoring his 16th Test century along with Peter Handscomb, who was 64 not out, as Australia reached 288 for three at stumps on day one of the day-night Test against Pakistan at Brisbane.

Opener Matt Renshaw had earlier scored 71 as the hosts put their recent troubles behind to begin the three-match series on a positive note.

FOOTBALL

Chelsea go six adrift at the top

Chelsea made it ten wins on the trot as Cesc Fabregas scored the only goal of the game against Sunderland.

Victory took them six points clear of second-placed Liverpool, who are ahead of Arsenal on goal difference after their 3-0 win over Middlesbrough.