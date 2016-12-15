Perfect 10 for Chelsea; Smith scores century against Pakistan
Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events.
BASKETBALL
Harden’s record in Rockets eighth straight win
Houston Rockets’ James Harden scored 15 points, added 14 assists and 11 rebounds in their 132-98 rout of the Sacramento Kings.
His fifth triple-double this season, and 14th in his career, tied him with Hakeem Olajuwon for most triple-doubles in their franchise history.
CRICKET
Smith leads Aussies on day one
Steven Smith was unbeaten on 110 after scoring his 16th Test century along with Peter Handscomb, who was 64 not out, as Australia reached 288 for three at stumps on day one of the day-night Test against Pakistan at Brisbane.
Opener Matt Renshaw had earlier scored 71 as the hosts put their recent troubles behind to begin the three-match series on a positive note.
FOOTBALL
Chelsea go six adrift at the top
Chelsea made it ten wins on the trot as Cesc Fabregas scored the only goal of the game against Sunderland.
Victory took them six points clear of second-placed Liverpool, who are ahead of Arsenal on goal difference after their 3-0 win over Middlesbrough.