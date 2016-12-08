PLAN for the future

Manabendra Nath Roy, a pioneer of the Communist movement in India and an advocate of radical democracy proposed the idea of a Constituent Assembly of India in 1934. The Indian National Congress made this an official demand and the British conceded in August 1940. On August 8, when a statement was made by Viceroy Lord Linlithgow regarding the expansion of the Governor-General’s Executive Council and the establishment of a War Advisory Council. Known as the August Offer, it allowed minority groups to give their opinions and Indians to draft their own constitution.

In accordance with the Cabinet Mission Plan of 1946, elections were held for the first time for the Constituent Assembly. The Constitution of India was then drafted and implemented on May 16,1946. The members were elected by the provincial assemblies and the total membership was 389. Out of this, 292 represented the states, 93 represented the princely states and four were from the chief commissioner provinces of Delhi, Ajmer-Mewar, Coorg and British Baluchistan. Dr. Sachchidananda Sinha was the first elected chairman and Dr. Rajendra Prasad was later elected as the President.

Initial rumblings

The Congress won 208 seats, and the Muslim League 73. The Muslim League refused to cooperate with the Congress and this sparked off riots. With the League demanding a separate constituent assembly for Muslims in India, Lord Mountbatten was forced to scrap the Cabinet Mission Plan on June 3, 1947. This paved the way for the formation of the Indian Independence Act 1947 and the separate nations of India and Pakistan.

The Constituent Assembly elected for an undivided India had earlier met for the first time on December 9, 1946, now reassembled on August 14, 1947. The Constitution aimed at a free India, to feed the starving people, to clothe the naked masses, and to give every Indian the fullest opportunity to develop himself according to his capacity.

The Constituent Assembly (elected for an undivided India) met for the first time on 9 December 1946, reassembling on 14 August 1947 as a sovereign body and successor to the British parliament's authority in India. Their main task was to draft a constitution. They held office for three years during which they held 11 sessions, sitting for 166 days until their last session on January 24, 1950. The Indian Constitution is the longest written of any independent country in the world, and contains 448 articles in 25 parts, 12 schedules, five appendices and 98 amendments.

It was adopted on November 26, 1949 and came into force on January 26, 1950.