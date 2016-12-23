PASS it on

We are getting a new Christmas tree this year!” said Reuben.

“Let’s give our old Christmas tree to those who stay in that green coloured house, at the far end of our street,” said Stephen. “Every year I’ve seen the Christmas tree in front of their house. It is old and in a bad shape. Our old tree still looks good. They will like it.”

“No, Stephen! We don’t know who lives in that house. They may get offended if we give our old tree to them,” said Mother.

“Your mother is right. Let’s give our tree to the charity sale at Church next week,” said Father.

“I’ve an idea,” whispered Reuben to his younger brother Stephen.

Midnight escapade

At night, the brothers, stealthily carried out their old tree, packed in a cardboard box, along with some decorations. Their street wore a deserted look. They opened the gate of the green coloured house and placed their old tree on the doorstep. Reuben rang the doorbell and the brothers ran back to their house.

When their mother searched for the old tree, to give to the charity sale, the brothers narrated the story to their shocked parents. They were scolded for going out alone in the night. Father took Reuben and Stephen to the green coloured house to apologise. But, they found the house was locked. A man next door looked out from the balcony and invited them in.

“It’s because of you boys that Anderson will be celebrating Christmas this year with his son,” said Mr. Raghavan after he listened to their story. “Five years ago, Anderson and his son had an argument over a trivial issue and his son’s family moved out. Anderson lived alone. He hoped against hope that his son would forgive him and visit him for Christmas.”

“But how did our old Christmas tree help Mr. Anderson to patch up with his son?” said Father.

“That morning, a greatly surprised Anderson found a Christmas tree at his doorstep. He came to me, as I have a CCTV installed outside my house. But my CCTV was not working. Then Anderson got the idea that it must have been his son and grandson who brought him that tree. So immediately, he went to visit his son’s family in the next town. Anderson called me later, and said said his son had asked him to move in with his family. They are thankful to those mysterious gift givers,” explained Mr. Raghavan.

Reuben and Stephen asked Mr. Raghavan not to disclose their identity to Anderson. He agreed. Reuben and Stephen basked in happiness, as their simple act restored a father-son relationship. It’s going to be a memorable Christmas indeed.