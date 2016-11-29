Oops! Who do we have here?

The Groinks are now up in arms to take over one planet at a time. Will Oops the Gurgle save the world? RamG takes us on a wacky ride across the intergalactic realm, chewing through space-time with the help of live worms. You must read it to know how weirder it gets with the turn of every page

Green and aggressive pigs. Cerebums from Holibutt. Amorous penguins seeking matrimonial alliances. A boy who chuckles. A girl who knows it all. And wait, a hero who is out to be their saviour. But is actually a pumpkin.

Oops! Do we have a story here?

Oops the pumpkin (read Gurgle please) would presumably say, “Yes, but I am NOT a vegetable.”

When RamG Vallath set out to write his children’s book, Oops The Mighty Gurgle, the Angry Birds phenomenon had taken the world by storm. The game about angry birds being aimed at hideous green pigs unsettled the Groinks, the antagonists of his story who are now up in arms. Their single-minded aim is to take over the world, one planet at a time. Not only is Earth their next target but also they want scientists to devise another game called Angrier Pigs!

With a plot like this, RamG takes us on a wacky ride across the intergalactic realm, chewing through space-time with the help of live worms. (Of course wormholes are caused by live worms. Who suggested anything about them being a mathematical concept?) The story gets weirder and weirder with the turn of every page and that’s where the fun lies. Imagine a place where beer is the chief source of energy, where creatures worship their butts because their brains lie there and where newborns are usually named Oops, Oh, Ouch, Ah and Gotcha.

The language is high-energy and funny. Brace yourself; all your sci-fi notions are going to completely take a toss. That’s how this Duckbill publication has made it to our most-loved books list. The book ends with (not giving out any spoilers, relax) congratulatory messages and two absolutely hilarious appendices. Miss not!

RamG always wanted to build an interstellar drive. Writing this book seems to have partially satiated that desire. While he is still working on probably part 2 and 3 of Oops, RamG is a motivational speaker for corporates. At the age of 33, when he developed a rare autoimmune disease that weakened his nerves, this dynamic man fought back. From Ouch To Oops is his second book. It’s meant for anyone who has a physical handicap that’s weakening them psychologically and mentally too. RamG works on two basic principles in life, which I think we should all remember – never take yourself too seriously and no problem is unsolvable. His writing is amply inspired by P G Wodehouse. Read the book and find out for yourself!

PS – If you like it, let’s all just convince RamG to write the other two books in his promised trilogy!

“A blackhole is a singularity in the fabric of space-time! The space-time is infinitely curved at a blackhole, and so it traps everything in it. It is quite simple, actually.” Kia’s tone seemed to indicate that Chuck should have learned such mundane stuff in class three.

“Do you think you can explain this in English?” asked Chuck.

