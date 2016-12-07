Napoli, Benfica progress from Group B; Djoker-Becker split after three seasons

In the only group on Tuesday where qualification to the last 16 was wide open, Napoli, seen celebrating, beat Benfica 2-1 to top their group. Benfica too qualified as runners-up, as Besiktas crumbled in the other game. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

BASKETBALL

13 straight road wins for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs are edging towards history as they notched up their 13th straight victory on the road this season, defeating Minnesota Timberwolves 105-91 on Tuesday.

Despite the absence of veteran stars Tony Parker, out injured, and Manu Ginobili, who was part of their bench, Spurs stretched their perfect road record thanks to 31 points from Kawhi Leonard.

FOOTBALL

Arsenal clinch top spot from PSG

Lucas Perez scored his first hat-trick in an Arsenal shirt as the visitors thumped four past Basel in a 4-1 rout.

Victory was sweeter for Arsenal as it helped them top Group A after PSG were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Bulgaria’s Ludogorets, earning a point that will enable them to continue in Europe this season in the Europa League.

Napoli defeated Benfica 2-1 to top Group B, but Benfica too progressed to the knock-out stages in a tightly contested group after Besiktas’ meltdown against Dynamo Kiev.

SWIMMING

Hosszu wins gold and silver

Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu won gold and silver at the Short Course Swimming World Championships which began on Tuesday in Windsor, Canada.

Hosszu claimed gold in the 400m individual medley in a time of 4 minutes 21.67 seconds, and won silver behind Italy’s Federica Pellegrini (1:51.73) in the 200m freestyle event.

Arda Turan scored a hat-trick in Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach and Kelechi Iheanacho began his month-long stint in Sergio Aguero’s forced absence by scoring the equaliser in Manchester City’s 1-1 draw against Celtic.

Atletico Madrid couldn’t make it a perfect six wins out of six as they were defeated by Bayern Munich 1-0, owing to Robert Lewandowski’s sublime free kick.

TENNIS

Djokovic parts ways with Becker

After their three-year successful partnership – which saw Novak Djokovic double the Grand Slam titles he has won from six to 12 – Djokovic has decided to part company with his coach Boris Becker.

While Djokovic confirmed the decision in his official Facebook page, Becker thanked the world number two on Twitter by posting a photo of himself and Djokovic along with his message.