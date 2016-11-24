Jump on the bandwagon

Do you follow something that is in trend? If yes, jump on!

The more holes and rips in your jeans the better!

If you are one among the many teenagers to blindly follow the strange fashion of wearing torn and ripped jeans just because it’s a trend, then you’ve jumped on a bandwagon!

The phrase to jump on a bandwagon means to join in a popular activity just because it’s a trend.

Popular culture

Originally a bandwagon was a large wagon that carried a circus band. Circus workers were skilled at attracting the public with the razzmatazz of a parade through town. Bright and ornamental, the bandwagons were impossible to miss. Over time, the phrase started to refer to jumping into everything that was popular.

Now, if you are going veggie these days and plan to join the trend towards vegetarianism and veganism, then you are jumping on a bandwagon!