Jennings shines on debut; Dortmund create scoring record

Keaton Jennings made the most of the chance afforded to him, scoring a century on debut to lead England’s strong start to the fourth Test at Mumbai. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

BASKETBALL

Cavaliers crush Knicks 126-94

LeBron James scored 25 points to go with his seven assists and six rebounds as the defending champions Cleveland Cavaliers got back to winning ways after three defeats, routing the New York Knicks 126-94.

CRICKET

Ashwin leads India’s fight back after Jennings’ century

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up four wickets on the day, including three in the final session, to help India fight back on day one of the fourth Test against England at Mumbai.

England finished the day at 288 for five after Keaton Jennings’ (112) century on debut had laid the foundation for a positive start.

FOOTBALL

Dortmund break scoring record

With their 2-2 draw against defending champions Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund not only clinched top place in their group, but also created a Champions League group stage goals record with 21 goals.

In other important group stage games, Porto achieved qualification by thumping five past group toppers Leicester City. Sevilla grabbed a place in the last 16 with a well fought out nil-nil draw against Lyon.

SWIMMING

Hosszu, Park keep winning at short-course worlds

On a day when the US women’s 4x50 medley relay team grabbed the spotlight with a world record, Katinka Hosszu and Park Tae-Hwan went about their business, adding more golds to their kitty.

TENNIS

Top stars confirm participation for Australian Open

The best players have confirmed their participation for the first Grand Slam of 2017 as the Australian Open tournament organisers made the announcement on Thursday.

Andy Murray is expected to be top-seeded among the men and Angelique Kerber is scheduled to head the field among the women.