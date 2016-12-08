Jennings shines on debut; Dortmund create scoring record
Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events.
BASKETBALL
Cavaliers crush Knicks 126-94
LeBron James scored 25 points to go with his seven assists and six rebounds as the defending champions Cleveland Cavaliers got back to winning ways after three defeats, routing the New York Knicks 126-94.
CRICKET
Ashwin leads India’s fight back after Jennings’ century
Ravichandran Ashwin picked up four wickets on the day, including three in the final session, to help India fight back on day one of the fourth Test against England at Mumbai.
England finished the day at 288 for five after Keaton Jennings’ (112) century on debut had laid the foundation for a positive start.
FOOTBALL
Dortmund break scoring record
With their 2-2 draw against defending champions Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund not only clinched top place in their group, but also created a Champions League group stage goals record with 21 goals.
In other important group stage games, Porto achieved qualification by thumping five past group toppers Leicester City. Sevilla grabbed a place in the last 16 with a well fought out nil-nil draw against Lyon.
SWIMMING
Hosszu, Park keep winning at short-course worlds
On a day when the US women’s 4x50 medley relay team grabbed the spotlight with a world record, Katinka Hosszu and Park Tae-Hwan went about their business, adding more golds to their kitty.
TENNIS
Top stars confirm participation for Australian Open
The best players have confirmed their participation for the first Grand Slam of 2017 as the Australian Open tournament organisers made the announcement on Thursday.
Andy Murray is expected to be top-seeded among the men and Angelique Kerber is scheduled to head the field among the women.