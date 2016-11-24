Inspiring LIVES

A look into Gandhi ji’s life presented in a comic book-format – a unique mix of graphics and text.

How did a small, frail man with just a walking stick in hand and a strong faith in non-violence lead India to independence?

Read on about the transformation of Monia the boy into Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. Presented through both comics and text as part of Scholastic’s Great Lives series, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi takes a look at the life of one of India’s greatest leaders ever.

About the author

Aditi De is is a Bangalore-based writer, editor, traveller, photographer, blogger, foodie, media professional. She is the author of 13 books. She writes for both children and adults. She has been a journalist, magazine editor, columnist and a mentor to aspiring writers. She believes in genies and unicorns, pacifism and Mahatma Gandhi — and impossible dreams that come true.

Author: Aditi De

Illustrator: Pooja Pottenkulam

Publisher: Scholastic India

Price: Rs. 250