In the SPIRIT of the season

With one thing or another there was no time to put up the tree and the decorations. First it was the rains, then sickness, followed by exams and now it was already December 22.

“Anusha and Akriti get the decorations from the store room. We have to get it done today,” said their mother, Jaishree. “The family is coming for dinner and we haven’t hung up our decorations!”

“Ma!” yelled Anusha, “there’s a new carton here!”

Just then their father, Rohith who was outside cleaning the windows of the drawing room peeped in. Seeing the box he said, “Ah! That’s the box your uncle Ashwin left with us, when he migrated to Australia in June. It’s full of Christmas stuff. Put it up, I am sure it will be good. He told me the decorations were great, and showcased the true spirit of Christmas.”

Excitedly, the two girls tore open the carton and found trimming, coloured baubles, lights, a rather large image of Santa, small angels, reindeer and more. They got to work immediately. By mid- morning, everything was in place and with the added spangle from the new box, the tree and room looked enchanting. They placed Santa right in front of the tree.

At lunch, Akriti asked, “How many people are coming for dinner?”

“About six,” said mother. “Aunty Reena, uncle Rahul and their two children Vinita and Varun...that’s four of them. Then cousin Mohan and his sister Manju... and may be...just may be aunty Vidya.”

“Vidya is coming again this year?” asked their father, irritatedly. “Remember last year. How nasty she was to all of us, and especially to you.”

“Yes, I remember,” said their mother, “but I could hardly tell her she cannot come, when she called and said she wanted to be here for the family Christmas dinner.”

Splash and splutter!

By the time the guests arrived, everything was in order. The children were excited about seeing one another and went off to play. The adults were relaxing and talking when the doorbell pealed. Anusha ran to answer the door. She came into the drawing room with a long face and behind her came Vidya. Everyone tried to look happy as they greeted her, but the atmosphere in the room changed.

Vidya found a seat close to the tree and examined it critically. She was about to say something when Jaishree served snacks and juice. Vidya took one bite of a savoury and said, “Oh! this is not how it is made.” Then she began a lengthy description of how she makes it. In the end she said, “This is made with bad oil. I know when oil is reused.” Jaishree felt herself go red. The tree began to glow a bright orange and a spurt of red paint fell on Vidya’s head. And everyone distinctly heard a chuckle. The tree lights dimmed and once again the pretty fairy lights twinkled merrily.

Vidya wiped herself down as best she could and picked up her glass of juice. She took one sip and almost choked. “Oh my goodness. What in heaven’s name is this?” she exclaimed, loudly. “It is so bitter. Get me something sweet!” She coughed and spluttered and made a big fuss. Once again the tree turned orange and a big blob of orange fell on her. Once again they heard a chuckle before the colour of the lights changed. The children could barely contain their laughter. She did look comical with red and orange on her hair and clothes.

All through the evening, every time Vidya said something mean and nasty the tree turned a bright orange and a coloured blob fell on her, and a little later, a chuckle followed. However, Vidya’s spirit was not dampened. She had a go at everyone of them, even the children.

By the time dinner was served, Vidya was easily the most colourful person in the house. Dinner went off without incident, though Vidya’s tirade continued unabated. As soon as dinner was over, Rohith mumbled something about having to make an important call and rushed off.

Once again everyone gathered in the drawing room.

“Let’s sing some carols,” said Rahul, in the hope that Vidya would not get a chance to talk. Rahul picked up a guitar and everyone began to sing. When they finished the first carol, and were getting ready to sing the next one, Vidya said, “Rahul, you do not know how to play the guitar. It is terrible.” Rahul’s face fell and he looked embarrassed. The tree glowed orange, and a blue blob of paint fell on Vidya.

“Why is all this paint falling only on me?” she wailed.

Just then Rohith came back into the room. “I just spoke to Ashwin,” he said. “He gave me some Christmas decorations when he left saying that these baubles were special and they displayed the true spirit of Christmas! I didn’t understand what he meant at that time, but now...”

The room fell silent. Nobody said a word, the tension in the room was electric. Then, they heard a sniff and everyone turned to source of the sound. It was Vidya. But before any one could say anything, the fairy lights on the tree came on, and with the merry twinkling they heard the chuckle once again and Santa smiled.