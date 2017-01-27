Highland fun

more-in

I was wandering around, with no destination in mind when through an open window I heard poetry being recited. I swooped down to get a better hearing of it, for I love poetry.

“Farewell to the Highlands, farewell to the North,

The birth-place of Valour, the country of Worth;

Wherever I wander, wherever I rove,

The hills of the Highlands for ever I love.

My heart's in the Highlands, my heart is not here;

My heart's in the Highlands a-chasing the deer;

A-chasing the wild-deer, and following the roe,

My heart's in the Highlands wherever I go.”

My heart beating fast, I crept closer to the window to get a view of the proceedings. Imagine my surprise when I saw a man in a checked skirt, with knee- length socks, with what looked like a bag strapped over his waist, a small coat, a white shirt and a bow tie. I almost laughed but checked myself in time, for I saw all the men in the room were dressed in the same manner, except their skirts took on different colours and different checks. The women too were dressed in checked dresses.

Burns night

I made some discreet enquiries and found that this was the traditional dress of the Highlands and the Isles of Scotland. It was not a ‘skirt’ as I first thought, but a kilt. Each kilt had a specific pattern and colour, or tartan, which belonged to his clan. The accessories were a belt, sporran, sgian dubh, tartan socks, garters, kilt pins and clan badges. The women too dressed with their clan’s tartan.

The recital continued with people joining in at times and occasionally with music. The Scottish accent and the rendering of it made extremely appealing. I was told this was Burns Night - January 25. It commemorates the life of the bard (poet) Robert Burns. The day also celebrates Burns’ contribution to Scottish culture.

Every year, on January 25, people gather and read pieces of his writing. The sound of the bagpipes ushered in the large platter of “haggis”, which is a special type of sausage typical of Scotland. Once placed on the table, the host began to read “Address to a Haggis” an ode by Robert Burns to this dish. When this is done, the haggis is ceremonially sliced and the meal begins.

A little bit of history here. Robert Burns was born in Alloway, Scotland on January 25, 1759. He wrote many poems, lyrics and other pieces that addressed the political and civil issues of that time. He is best known for his work “Auld Lang Syne” which is sung in New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Burns is a cultural icon of Scotland and is known as Rabbie Burns, the Bard of Ayrshire, Scotland’s favourite son and The Bard.

The first supper was held on July 21, the anniversary of his death. But in the late 1700s, the date was changed to January 25, to mark his birth. The Scottish flag is displayed on this occasion.