Here’s November’s last Workoutables

WORKOUTABLES is not a routine quiz that merely tests your memory. This one is work-outable by thinking through popular relevant facts and current news. Here we go...

1. 1946: 1,000, 10,000. 1978: 1,000, 5,000, 10,000. What comes next?

2. The Denmark football team were the Champions of the 1992 Euros. But they didn’t even qualify for the event originally. What reason led to Denmark being called up as a replacement for the tournament?

3. The word X is believed to have originally referred to a nomadic group of Egyptian origin. Over time, X has been associated with stereotypes of being exotic and nomadic. Identify X.

4. X is a term for a Norse mythological monster which is generally considered stupid and is slow to react. The term X was made popular during the Vietnam War when the U.S. MiGs X-ed the Viet Cong , where the meaning was to ‘deliberately attack and provoke a reaction’. Today X is used to communicate a similar meaning but in a very different setting. What is the good word?

5. Identify this singer who acted as Narada in the 1967 movie Bhakta Prahlada (refer photo below).

1. 2016: 500, 1,000. The previous year-number combinations are earlier demonetisation attempts by the Indian Government.

2. Yugoslavia, which had qualified ahead of Denmark, was not allowed to participate.

3. Gypsy.

4. Troll.

5. M. Balamuralikrishna.

