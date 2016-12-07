Here’s December’s first Workoutables

WORKOUTABLES is not a routine quiz that merely tests your memory. This one is work-outable by thinking through popular relevant facts and current news. Here we go...

1. X are made from duck or goose feather, typically the ones from the left wing of the birds. The reason for using the feather from the left wing is that it gives X a good spin and helps it move in the intended direction. What is X?

2. Samsung released its flagship mobile Galaxy S5 in 2014 and claimed it was a water resistant phone. To showcase this, they challenged its competitor’s products to do what in its advertisement? At that time this was viral (refer photo above) across social media for a different context.

3. Elzie Crisler Segar is an American cartoonist famous for creating X. According to legend in Segar’s town Chester, Illinois, X is based on Frank “Rocky” Fiegel, a local tough guy. He supposedly had inordinate strength and often participated in fights. Like X he was toothless. Hamburger-loving William Schuchert and the tall Dora Paskel, also from Chester, were said to be inspirations for two other characters in the same cartoon. Identify X.

4. First - Heiliges Römisches X (962-1806)

Second - Deutsches Kaiser X (1871-1918)

Third - Großdeutsches X (1943 - 1945)

What is X?

5. The city X has two spellings — with and without an ‘i’ and each spelling has a different connotation. With the ‘i’, it is said to mean ‘Gateway to Vishnu’ and without it is said to mean ‘Gateway to Shiva’. X, however, is usually the starting point for pilgrimages to both Badrinath and Kedarnath. Identify X.

Scroll down for the answers...

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Answers

1. Shuttlecocks used in badminton.

2. Ice bucket challenge.

3. Popeye the Sailor Man.

4. X = reich, the most infamous being Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich.

5. Haridwar for Vishnu and Hardwar for Shiva.

(Send your feedback to school@thehindu.co.in [Subject: Workoutables]. Do mention your name, class, school and city. )

Like us on bit.ly/pggquiz