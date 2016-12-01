Happy STARGAZING

more-in

The year goes down in a blaze of glory with meteors showering us with their fairy dust. Soak in the wonders of the night sky this December.

Longer nights, shorter days, winter solstice and two meteor showers….Is there a better way to end your year?

New on the horizon

Some familiar constellations will leave the skies end of the year, but they will be replaced with other favourites. Take out your binoculars and get to see the Andromeda galaxy. Look very low, northwards at night to see a spindle of light... yes, that’s the Andromeda galaxy. It is slightly bigger than the Milky Way galaxy and nearly three million light years away.

After December 15, the three planets visible to the naked eye will be Venus, Mars and Mercury. However, the brightest true stars are in the east and south. Sirius, the brightest of all the stars, is east at dusk, often twinkling like a diamond. If you have difficulty spotting it then look for the king of constellations — the majestic Orion, the (Hunter Orion constellation). You can spot Sirius on the left of Orion.

The major meteor shower of December is the Geminids. It is brightest on December 13 and 14. The night sky is lit up with the full moon, remember that Geminids produce many bright meteors and they could appear anywhere in the sky. Expect anywhere between 100 to 120 showers. To see the Geminid meteor shower, you don’t need any special equipment but give yourself at least an hour of viewing time as it can take 20 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness. Look out for the Ursids shower as they peak on the night of December 21 and early morning hours of December 22. The waning moon will help you view these showers better.

Did you know?

The December Solstice occurs when the Sun reaches its most southerly declination of -23.4°. It means that the North Pole is tilted furthest, 23.4 away from the Sun.

December 21 is the shortest day of the year. It is the Winter Solstice. It has only seven hours, 45 minutes and 38 seconds (sunrise to sunset). The second-shortest day is on December 20 and is three seconds longer!

The areas south of the Antarctic Circle, towards the South Pole, it will be the longest day of the year. The people will see the Midnight Sun, i.e. have 24 hours of daylight, during this time of the year.