Get ready for a MAGICAL experience!

Chennai turns sweeter this Winter with three days of fun packed activities only for you. An array of workshops on theatre, environment, creative writing, story telling, illustration, books, music, art, science conducted by your favourite storytellers and writers is here for you. You want more? Then, Zumba away and be a part of the most happening party in town. Come dressed as your favourite literary character to The Mad Hatter’s Tea party and win prizes for best costume, illustration and story.

If you are between the ages 8 and 12, mark your calendar and be a part of the Children's Festival at The Hindu Lit for Life in Chennai.

Registrations: Will open on December 17 and are only for the first 50 children on a first come first serve basis. .

Where: Lady Andal School, Chennai. Look out for the Enchanted Land and The Magic Burrow.

When: January 14, 15, 16, 2017

Registration Fee: Rs. 1000 per workshop per child

Age group: 5-8 years and 9-12 years.

Mad Hatter’s Tea Party

Fancy dressing up as the Silky the fairy, Moonface or Saucepan from the Far Away Tree Series? Or, you prefer Alice or the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland? Or any other literary character? You can tog yourself up as your favourite literary character and attend the most exciting tea party ever. Tell us who you are and why you have dressed up as your are and you stand a chance to win a prize too.

This party is open to the first 100 who register. Come have fun and have a whale of a time as you groove to the music, carry home yummylicious goodies and enjoy all the madness in store just for you!

Age group: 5 -12

When: January 16, 2017

Where: Lady Andal School, Harington Road, Chetpet, Chennai.