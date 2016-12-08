GREEN start to a new year

It is December and everyone is ready to welcome the New Year with fun, gaiety and of course, a whole list of resolutions. Why not add some environmental resolutions to your list this time?

Did you know that India ranks 141 out of 180 countries in the 2016 Environment Performance Index (EPI)? Air pollution, carbon emissions, water pollution, loss of habitat are some of the many environmental problems that we face. Not only do they cause loss of life, some issues are irreversible and threaten our planet’s survival. While governments are trying to tackle the large scale issues, there is a lot we can do to improve and protect the environment around us. Here are some ideas.

Gear up

January ushers in festivities surrounding the harvest season with Pongal and Sankranti. Reduce the use of processed food and include more fresh, organic, local and seasonal produce in your diet. Not only will this be healthier, it will also have an impact on the levels of land, water and air pollution.

February 2 is World Wetlands Day. The theme for 2017 is Wetlands for Disaster Risk Reduction which focuses on how healthy wetlands can help reduce the impact of extreme natural disasters such as floods, droughts and cyclones. Wetlands are areas where water covers the soil or is present near the surface for varying times of the year. Mangroves, swamps, marshes are all examples of wetlands. Dispose trash in the appropriate areas to avoid them being swept into the drains.

March brings with it, Holi. The toxic colours have a damaging effect on health and environment. The amount of water wasted is colossal too. Play a waterless Holi and make the colours with natural dyes. Not only will this be safe for you and the environment, it will also be a fun activity to do with friends.

Earth Day falls on April 22. Organise a tree planting drive in school or at homes.

The United Nations commemorates May 22 as International Day for Biological Diversity and is also celebrating “Decade on Biodiversity” in the coming year. Biological Diversity or Biodiversity means the wide variety of plant and animal life in the environment. Our biodiversity is under severe threat and we need to live in harmony with nature. Join a local nature club or the Global Youth Biodiversity Network to learn more about these issues.

June brings with it World Oceans Day and other environment focused commemorative days such as World Environment Day, Global Wind Day and so on. Oceans cover almost 71 per cent of the Earth and are vital for the planet’s survival. However, they face innumerable problems today such as pollution, climate change, dying coral reefs, marine habitat destruction, over fishing and others. Celebrate the ocean and avoid using plastic. Consider joining the World Oceans Day Youth Advisory Council to make your voice heard.

Got any ideas to include in your resolution list? If yes, then write to us and share your ideas. If not, then stay tuned for the next part of this article in the New Year for more environment related resolutions. Have a Happy New Year!