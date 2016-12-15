Feathered FRIEND

One day, Ravi and his grandfather were walking when they saw an injured parrot lying on the ground. The parrot lay helpless, fluttering its wings in vain. Ravi asked his grandfather, “Is it going to live?” Suddenly two crows swooped down, eyeing it with greedy, thirsty eyes. The parrot made a last-ditch effort and flew a few feet away. The crows squawked loudly and pursued their prey.

Ravi could not take it any more. “Let’s take it to a doctor,” he said.

His grandfather said, “We need to take it to a vet.” Ravi picked up the injured parrot and they rushed to a nearby animal clinic. After examining the parrot, the vet cleaned the wound, stitched and bandaged it. The parrot was taken home. The sudden appearance of the injured parrot created quite a hullabaloo in the household. Ravi’s sister was excited beyond words and could not refrain from caressing it. Ravi fed it with green chilli and guava. He lined a basket with cotton wool and converted it into a bed for the parrot.

A good friend

Time flew. Ravi and the parrot became friends. It would hop around following him everywhere. It even picked up a few sentences. When Ravi returned home it would say in a sing-song tone, “Ravi beta, welcome home.” It would imitate Ravi’s mother, “Ravi, are you listening? Go and clean your room immediately.” The delighted Ravi would laugh. When the family sat down for meals there would be a place set for the parrot too. Like Ravi, the cheeky parrot would tease Ravi’s sister, “Fatso! Eat less.” The whole family would burst into peals of laughter.

The parrot had to be taken to the vet a couple of times to get its bandage changed. Soon its wounds healed. However, Ravi could not bear the thought of letting it fly. His grandfather explained, “The parrot like any bird is born free and values its freedom the most. Every person has to go through different stages in life: babyhood, childhood, adolescence, adulthood and old age. When you become an adult, your parents leave you to chart your course in life. The way you like the freedom to play, to watch television, to read books and to eat, similarly the parrot savours the freedom that it has a right to. Freedom for the bird is flying in the blue open sky. During winters it will yearn to feel the cool breeze egging it on to achieve greater heights. During summers it will crave for the cool shade in the canopy of trees. If you clip its wings, it will shrivel and die a miserable death. Would you like that fate for your dear friend? Its red beak and green feathers may seem very alluring to you. Eventually it will die of frustration while it longs for the orchards of mango and guava trees.”

The next day Ravi, and his grandfather, went to the neighbourhood park and set the parrot free, wishing it a long and happy life.