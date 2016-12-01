FOG of death

While the world slept, a deadly gas snaked its way across Bhopal, claiming lives and injuring and affecting generations to come. It was the world’s worst industrial disaster.

The Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) factory was built in 1969 in Bhopal to produce a pesticide called Sevin, extensively used to spray agricultural crops. It was a poisonous gas, and the company had to be careful, especially during maintenance and production. However, from 1976, there had been incidents of leaks. Two local trade unions complained of pollution in the plant. In 1981, a worker lost his life after inhaling a large amount of toxic phosgene gas and in 1982, 24 workers who were not instructed to wear masks were admitted to hospital. There were at least four to five more minor leaks before the major one occurred, in 1984.

Explosion at midnight

The Bhopal gas tragedy is considered the world’s worst industrial disaster. Minutes after midnight on December 2, 1984 people felt a sharp pricking sensation in the throat followed by coughing and difficulty in breathing. A few people who were awake heard loud sounds from outside and saw people running. They also reported a strong, foul odour, later identified as deadly methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas and other poisonous substances leaked from the American firm Union Carbide’s pesticide plant. A few calls later, the police confirmed an explosion in the Union Carbide gas tank.

Witnesses spoke of people being taken to hospitals, gasping for breath, many frothing at the mouth and their eyes inflamed. The streets were littered with corpses of dogs, cats, water buffalo, cows and birds. The army and hundreds of doctors were rushed into the city from nearby areas. According to witnesses, a “densely populated area had turned into one vast gas chamber”. Terrified residents tried to flee but hundreds and thousands were dead by morning. Mass funerals and cremations were carried out, and bodies were dumped into the Narmada.

The cause of this accident has however, not been established. The Indian government and local activists have blamed the management for their negligence in maintenance resulting in the back flow of water into a MIC (methyl isocyanate gas ) tank triggering the disaster. More than 5,00,000 people were exposed to MIC gas and other chemicals. The toxic substance made its way into the towns located near the plant. The government of Madhya Pradesh confirmed a total of 3,787 deaths, 5,58,125 injuries, including 38,478 temporary partial injuries and approximately 3,900 severely and permanently disabling injuries.