The word flare, which can function both as a noun or a verb, can be used in a number of ways.

A flare is a small device that produces bright flame. For eg: A ship can fire a distress flare to signal that it’s in danger.

A fire can flare and the flames can grow larger. For eg: The forest fire flared in the dark, moonless light.

Flaming

Violence or conflict can flare and go out of control.

If people’s temper flares, it means they are very angry.

If someone’s nostrils flare, causing their nostrils to widen, it means they are really angry too.

If your dress designer tells you that your dress will have a flare at the bottom, he/she means that it will spread outwards at the end to form a wide shape.

Now, having learned so many ways in which the word flare can be used, do not confuse it with the word flair which means a natural talent.