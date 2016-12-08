FARMING for dummies

The next day, Vidyut stared dully at his ragged Science test paper, miserable and tired.

“Hello, ginger eating monkey,” Arjun grinned, as he perched on Vidyut’s desk during morning recess. “What happened to you, seriously? You’ve got 2 out of 20!”

“Well, you got 3, so there’s nothing for you to be happy about,” Vidyut said, morosely. “Ma’s going to kill me.”

“My parents are used to my marks,” said Arjun. “So, spill: what’s bugging you?”

“I keep getting headaches and I can’t study any more and I’m always sleepy,” said Vidyut. “And I’m moving to a farm.”

Arjun grabbed his collar at once. “You... are...coming....to...the canteen...with...me...now!”

And there, surrounded by Arjun, Naveen, Rithesh, Deepika, Anirudh and Shashank, Vidyut revealed what his mother had told him the night before; what had kept him awake for 10 whole minutes before he finally fell asleep.

“What’s that even mean?” demanded Rithesh, genuinely puzzled.

“You’re so stupid,” Deepika pinched him. “You know...farms.”

Breaking news

“Like that explains everything, dummy,” Anirudh poked her, and turned to Rithesh.

“God, you guys,” Vidyut groaned. “A farm is where you grow things like rice, groundnut, sugar cane. And farmers plough and weed and harvest the...the crops. You also have cows and goats. You can get milk.”

“We’re not exactly stupid, you know,” Rithesh punched his arm. “We do know what a farm is. We get all our food from there.”

“Farmville!” Shashank sat up suddenly. “On Facebook. I used to play it as a kid, on my iPad. It got kind of boring, though.”

“My grandparents used to live on a farm,” Deepika said, suddenly. “I remember going there for a holiday. There were lots of hens.”

“So, this farm …” Arjun paused. “What’re you gonna do here?”

“I … don’t know.” Vidyut felt tears prickling his eyes. The friends stared at each other, stunned.

“Look, Ma’s taking me to look for, you know, farms to buy, this weekend. So maybe I’ll know more.”

“But...but you’ll be leaving us!” Deepika wailed, her eyes huge in her face. “You’ll be going for good... right? Leaving this school?”

Vidyut nodded, miserable. Suddenly, he thumped the table so hard the entire canteen turned to look at him. “I hate it – I hate this all – I hate farms!”