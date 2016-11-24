Every vote COUNTS

more-in

Donald Trump is now the President-elect of the United States of America. He will be the 45th President. Get to know how the electoral system works in the U.S.

Last week, Donald Trump was elected to be the next President of the United States of America, when Barack Obama’s eight-year tenure comes to an end.

If you had been following the counting online, you would have seen – “270 electoral votes needed to win”. What is this 270? We all know there are more people than that in the country. Where do the rest of them go? Who votes? How does the American President get elected?

Voting by representation

In the US, presidential elections happen every four years and they follow a system of elections that is indirect. This means that citizens of the country do not directly vote for the President. Instead, they vote to choose an ‘electoral college’ — a group of people they think can vote on their behalf. This electoral college then casts its vote for the President.

How many members is each state allowed? Calculate the number of Senators and Representatives the state has. Senators and Representatives are the American equivalents of our Members of Parliament. In total, there are 538 members in the Electoral College.

For a President to be elected, s/he has to win a majority of the votes. Because 269 is exactly half the electoral college, the President-elect then has to win at least 270 votes. In case a candidate does not win a majority, the House of Representatives (equivalent to our Lok Sabha) elects the President and the Senate (equivalent to our Rajya Sabha) elects the Vice President. This year, Trump won 306 votes.

To be the President of the United States, the person must be a natural-born citizen of the country, at least 35 years old, and have lived in the U.S. for at least 14 years. In the months leading up to the presidential election, each party chooses one person to be their President delegate. This means that if the party wins, this person will become the next President. After that person is decided, s/he also chooses a person to be the Vice President candidate alongside her/him. Once this is done, on election day, each state asks the people to vote for their ‘electors’, the people who will then vote for the President. The vote is then a symbol of trust, with the citizens choosing the people they think will make the best decision for them.

When the Electoral College is voting, each member gets to vote for a presidential candidate. After this, most states use a majoritarian system to decide which party is awarded the state. This means that, for example, if there are 38 electoral votes from the state of Texas, and one party gets a minimum of 20 votes, that state will be “given” to that party. Therefore, whether someone wins by a 37-1 margin, or a 20-18 margin, the state “goes” to the same party. It is because of this process that there could be a difference between the winner of popular votes (the number of votes for a particular party) and Electoral College votes (that decides the eventual winner from the state).

Winning by majority

Imagine this. There are two parties, Party 1 and Party 2, and two states, State 1 and State 2. Each state has a total of 50 votes. In State 1, Party 1 wins by a 45-5 margin. In State 2, Party 2 wins with a 26-24 margin. In total, between the two states, Party 1 now has 69 votes and Party 2 has 31 votes. Yet, Party 1 will usually be “given” all 50 votes of State 1 and Party 2 will be “given” State 2. In the U.S., the two biggest parties that fight the elections are the Democratic Party (usually coloured blue, with a donkey as their symbol) and the Republican Party (usually represented by red, with an elephant as their symbol). This is why this year, newspapers spoke about how Hillary Clinton (Democratic candidate) won the popular vote while Donald Trump (Republican candidate) won the Electoral College votes to become the President-elect. This means that he won in states with more number of Electoral College votes, and the margin of this win does not matter.

The next time you read an article about the American Presidential elections, and the numbers seems small, you will know why. There are more than 538 people in the country, but only that many vote directly for the President. Whether a party gets 99 per cent of the votes in one state or 51 per cent of the votes in one state, it still counts as a total win in most states.

Last but not the least, for one candidate to become the President, one must get a majority of the Electoral College vote, even if that result is not the same as the popular vote. If someone asks you “why” referring to the American presidential voting, give them the short answer to a long story. It is an indirect election process.