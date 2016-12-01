Drawings from India

Just In
1hr
Kindle to support e-books in five Indian languages
1hr
Aadhaar critical step in enabling fairer access: U.N.
1hr
A year after San Bernardino attack, the faithful seek unity
1hr
‘Mnuchin played key role in Aab Ki baar Trump Sarkar campaign’
1hr
Old Rs. 500 notes can’t be used at tolls for payments below Rs. 200
2hrs
Opposition protests continue; LS adjourns
2hrs
Over 36.7 million people are living with AIDS globally
2hrs
Fidel Castro’s ashes reunited with comrade ‘Che’ Guevara
2hrs
Modi sits in Rajya Sabha during adjournment
3hrs
Reliance Jio extends free voice & data till March 2017
3hrs
Happy birthday Woody Allen!
3hrs
DGCA to probe Mamata flight incident, Parliament informed
5hrs
Delhi HC sets aside Centre's decision to ban 344 fixed dose combination drugs
6hrs
Twitter accounts of Congress, Rahul hacked
10 killed, 15 injured in fire at explosives making factory
CLOSE THIS MENU
TRENDING TODAY
Chennai
Hyderabad
Bengaluru
Videos
Entertainment
Today's Paper
ePaper
News
National
International
States
Andhra Pradesh
Karnataka
Kerala
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Other States
Business
Agri-Business
Industry
Economy
Markets
Cities
Bengaluru
Chennai
Coimbatore
Delhi
Hyderabad
Kochi
Kolkata
Kozhikode
Madurai
Mangaluru
Mumbai
Puducherry
Thiruvananthapuram
Tiruchirapalli
Vijayawada
Visakhapatnam
Opinion
Editorial
Lead
Comment
Columns
Interview
Cartoon
Open Page
Readers' Editor
Letters
Sport
Athletics
Cricket
Football
Hockey
Motorsport
Other Sports
Races
Tennis
Entertainment
Art
Dance
Movies
Music
Reviews
Theatre
Society
Faith
History & Culture
Books
Reviews
Authors
Life & Style
Fashion
Fitness
Food
Motoring
Travel
Homes and gardens
Technology
Gadgets
Internet
Sci-Tech
Agriculture
Environment
Health
Education
Careers
Colleges
Schools
Multimedia
Photos
Videos
Podcast
Data
Specials
Crossword
Resources
Tags
thREAD
Archive
Classifieds
eBooks
Subscribe
Social
About Us
CONNECT WITH US
CLOSE THIS MENU
Home
News
National
International
States
Cities
Opinion
Cartoon
Columns
Editorial
Interview
Lead
Readers' Editor
Comment
Open Page
Letters
Business
Agri-Business
Industry
Economy
Markets
Stock Quotes
Sport
Cricket
Football
Hockey
Tennis
Athletics
Motorsport
Races
Other Sports
Entertainment
Art
Dance
Movies
Music
Reviews
Theatre
Life & Style
Fashion
Fitness
Food
Motoring
Travel
Homes and gardens
Society
Faith
History & Culture
Books
Reviews
Authors
Sci-Tech
Science
Technology
Health
Agriculture
Environment
Gadgets
Internet
thREAD
Drawings from India
Share On
000K
000K
JUST IN
1hr
Kindle to support e-books in five Indian languages
1hr
Aadhaar critical step in enabling fairer access: U.N.
1hr
A year after San Bernardino attack, the faithful seek unity
1hr
‘Mnuchin played key role in Aab Ki baar Trump Sarkar campaign’
1hr
Old Rs. 500 notes can’t be used at tolls for payments below Rs. 200
2hrs
Opposition protests continue; LS adjourns
2hrs
Over 36.7 million people are living with AIDS globally
2hrs
Fidel Castro’s ashes reunited with comrade ‘Che’ Guevara
2hrs
Modi sits in Rajya Sabha during adjournment
3hrs
Reliance Jio extends free voice & data till March 2017
3hrs
Happy birthday Woody Allen!
3hrs
DGCA to probe Mamata flight incident, Parliament informed
5hrs
Delhi HC sets aside Centre's decision to ban 344 fixed dose combination drugs
6hrs
Twitter accounts of Congress, Rahul hacked
10 killed, 15 injured in fire at explosives making factory
CLOSE
Vote now: Redesign of thehindu.com
Children
Children
Drawings from India
December 01, 2016 16:02 IST
Updated:
December 01, 2016 16:02 IST
Share Article
000K
000K
PRINT
A
A
A
December 01, 2016 16:02 IST
Updated:
December 01, 2016 16:02 IST
11
show all
11
show all
more-in
Other Slideshows
Drawings from India
Doodle caboodle
Drawings from India
Drawings from India IV
Drawings from India III
Drawings from India II
Post a Comment
More In
Children
children
Related Articles
<< Previous Story
Here’s November’s last Workoutables
Next Story >>
Carlsen completes hat-trick of World Chess Championship titles; Cavani scores 100th PSG goal
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Close X
Next Story >>
Carlsen completes hat-trick of World Chess Championship titles; Cavani scores 100th PSG goal