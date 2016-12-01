Chennai gets BEWITCHED

Last week the Harry Potter fans had a whale of time at Spellbound, The Hindu Young World Club’s event.

The Hindu Young World Club in Association with Starmark presented Spellbound — a magical evening of withcraft and wizadry for children between the ages of 7 and 15. It was an exciting chance to win gifts. More than 300 children came dressed as their favourite characters from the Harry Potter series. The sorting hat placed them in one ofl the four houses of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The participants earnt to make wands and got a chance to sketch a fantastic beast. The quiz threw up interesting questions from the books, and the children were eager to answer as almost all them knew the answers.