Carlsen completes hat-trick of World Chess Championship titles; Cavani scores 100th PSG goal

BASKETBALL

Westbrook’s triple-double leads Thunder over Wizards

Russell Westbrook scored his ninth triple-double this season and his fourth on the trot as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated Washinton Wizards 126-115 in overtime.

Westbrook continued his hot-streak with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

CHESS

Carlsen is world champion again

On the day he turned 26, Magnus Carlsen of Norway completed a hat-trick of World Chess Championship titles by defeating Russia’s Sergey Karjakin.

After the 12 regular rounds had ended with the scores level (6-6), the two players confronted each other in four tiebreaker games under rapid-play rules on Wednesday.

With draws being the norm in this championship, the first two tiebreaker games also ended in draws, before Carlsen emerged triumphant in the third and fourth games to win the tiebreaker 3-1.

FOOTBALL

PSG stay close to Nice

Edinson Cavani’s 100th PSG goal gave them a 2-0 win over Angers and kept them within a point of leaders Nice, who defeated Guingamp 1-0.

TENNIS

Raonic splits with Moya

Despite having his best year in tennis, Milos Raonic has decided to part ways with coach Carlos Moya. Raonic, who reached his first Grand Slam final this year and finished at number three in the world, announced his decision on Twitter, stating that they will continue has good friends.