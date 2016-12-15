Call for the THIRD eye

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to adopt the Decision Review System (DRS). The DRS has been used in ICC-conducted events it was not used in bilateral series expect when on-field crucial decisions like leg-before wickets.

The current India – England Test series has shown that the system has got more decisions right than wrong. This brings us to another crucial questions of whether umpires/referees are obsolete now. Are we going to get correct decisions and will there ever be a cent per cent record in technology based decisions. The answer is no.

The beauty of sport is that two teams locked in competition are governed by rules and it is necessary for the umpires/referees to put them to use and see that a fair contest plays out. But there will be cheats in sport, and the umpire may not spot all the mistakes.

Technology can reduce the number of such oversights. Imagine a key tennis match and the ball just kisses the line, but the linesman calls it long. Were it not for Hawkeye, one player would be short-changed and the other get a lifeline.

Entire careers could be on the line here, title-winning matches could end up with undeserving participants. Millions of television viewers — with access to multiple replays at super slow-motion speeds — would be privy to the injustice being played out.

Go tech

This is where technology steps in. Opponents argue that such reviews break up the flow of the game, especially in dynamic sports like football and hockey, but the pros far outweigh the cons.

Yes there will be hold-ups while the computer is called into play but as has been shown in various situations, the correct decision has been given.

And as is the case with tennis and cricket, and a few other sports where review systems are in place, there is cap on the number of challenges that a team or player can raise against the on-field decisions. This ensures that this facility is used only when the team/players are certain, at least to an extent, that their request for review is justified.

It is a win-win situation and it is the responsibility of the custodians of the sport to ensure justice prevails in decision-making. It may not yet be 100 per cent, anything approaching the three-figure mark should be accepted wholeheartedly. The BCCI has shown that mindsets can be changed. It is now for the others to step up and take it forward.