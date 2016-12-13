Bye-bye baiji

You’ve probably never seen a Yangtze river dolphin. One of the most endangered species on earth while I was growing up, the dolphin, which was also known as the baiji, was only found in Yangtze, China’s longest river. And since the species was declared ‘functionally extinct’ in December 2006, chances are we’ll never see one either.

A small, nearly blind white dolphin, the baiji was a freshwater marine mammal that could grow up to eight feet in length and weigh up to a maximum of 250 kg. Revered through its existence and even nicknamed “the goddess of the Yangtze”, the baiji started facing a severe threat when their natural habitat began to be directly attacked.

Beginning of the end

Industrialisation in China led to many changes in the country, one of them being how the Yangtze came to be perceived. Its water was put to use for power generation, fishing and mass shipping. As a direct consequence, the population figures of baijis started plummeting drastically. From thousands in the 1950s, a steady drop saw their numbers down to about 400 in the late 1980s. And if you thought that was bad, their population was down to 13 by the turn of the century.

So when August Pfluger, a Swiss economist-turned-naturalist, decide to finance an expedition in 2006 to look for these animals, it couldn’t have come at a better time. Working alongside Chinese government scientists, the team scoured the entire stretch of Yangtze river, from Yichang near the giant Three Gorges Dam to Shanghai, for signs of the dolphin.

The team of 30 scientists were equipped with powerful optical instruments and sensitive hydrophones, to help them sight the animal or pick up their calls. The plan was to take any dolphin that was spotted to an oxbow lake that was once part of Yangtze and gradually push their numbers up again.

No sign of it

Even though they set out with optimism, their hopes plunged deeper with every passing day of the expedition. And at the end of their six-week survey in November and December, both vessels had neither picked up a sound, nor a sighting of the critically endangered dolphin.

After initially announcing the bad news in December 2006, the detailed report was published in August 2007. While indiscriminate fishing has been at the heart of driving the Yangtze river dolphin to extinction, pollution, dams and navigation projects leading to habitat destruction has also been cited as possible reasons.

For a species that dates back 20 million years, its abrupt end should have surely served as a wake up call to all of us. While throughout our existence, we have taken to destruction and their agents like guncotton and nuclear power with aggressive intent, our response to an extinction forced by human activity hasn’t been promising. We need to focus our efforts and take meaningful action to prevent further occurrences of this nature. Will you?