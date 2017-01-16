Sports reel Children

Australian Open gets under way; Madrid’s unbeaten run ends

Making his first appearance in a Grand Slam as a world number one, Andy Murray had to fight hard during his 7-5, 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over Illya Marchenko.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events.

CRICKET

Williamson stars in Kiwis’ stunning win

Despite conceding a lead in the first innings – in which both Bangladesh and New Zealand scored over 500 runs – the hosts restricted the visitors to just 160 in the second innings and chased down their target of 217 to register an improbable victory.

Kiwi captain Kane Williamson led the chase with a brilliant 104 not out off 90 balls on the fifth day of the first Test.

FOOTBALL

Real Madrid’s unbeaten run halted

Sevilla did something that many other teams have found impossible to do – registering a 2-1 win over Real Madrid to end their 40-match unbeaten run.

Juventus, despite having a game in hand, saw their lead atop Serie A trimmed to a point after losing 2-1 to Fiorentina.

Monaco took their goal tally to 60 in 20 Ligue 1 games while thumping four past Marseille in their 4-1 win.

TENNIS

Hot conditions as Aus Open begins

Andy Murray, Kei Nishikori, Marin Cilic, Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza all made their progress to the second round of the Australian Open on the first day of the year’s first Grand Slam tournament.

