Arsenal sink against Everton; Warriors, Cavs keep winning

Ashley Williams turned from villain to hero as he headed home Everton’s winner in the 86th minute.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events.

BASKETBALL

Warriors beat Pelicans 113-109

Golden State Warriors had to fight till the end to ensure a 113-109 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans as they moved their record to 22 wins and four defeats this season.

Defending champions Cleveland Cavaliers, meanwhile, made light work of Kyrie Irving’s absence as they downed Memphis Grizzlies 103-86 to improve to 18-5 this season.

FOOTBALL

Williams stuns Arsenal

Arsenal’s unbeaten run in the Premier League since defeat in the first match of the season was brought to an end by Everton in their 2-1 victory.

After Alexis Sanchez had given the visitors the lead, Seamus Coleman scored the equaliser in the first half and Ashley Williams headed the winner four minutes from time.

Leicester brought back to earth

Leicester City’s euphoria after defeating Manchester City convincingly in the weekend was short-lived as their travel-woes continued in a 1-0 defeat away at Bournemouth.

