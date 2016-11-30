Antetokounmpo’s Bucks defeat Cavs; Woodburn breaks Owen’s record

Britain Football Soccer - Liverpool v Leeds United - EFL Cup Quarter Final - Anfield - 29/11/16 Liverpool's Ben Woodburn and manager Juergen Klopp celebrate after the game Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

BASKETBALL

Antetokounmpo stars for Bucks

21-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated defending champions Cleveland Cavaliers 118-101 on a night of upsets in the NBA.

CRICKET

England brace themselves for a break before fouth Test

England captain Alastair Cook and some of his team-mates are using the week-long break ahead of the Mumbai Test to get themselves refreshed. Some English players have decided to visit Dubai to unwind before heading back to the cricketing routine.

FOOTBALL

Monaco, Dijon play out 1-1 draw

Monaco might be the most free scoring European club this season, but they were held to a 1-1 draw by Dijon on Tuesday. The result does take Monaco temporarily to the top of the Ligue 1 table, ahead of the rest of the fixtures in this gameweek.

Woodburn is Liverpool’s youngest goal scorer

Ben Woodburn became Liverpool’s youngest ever goal scorer on Tuesday at 17 years and 45 days when he scored the second goal in their 2-0 English League Cup win over Leeds. The record was previously held by Michael Owen, who was 17 years and 143 days when he scored in May 1997 against Wimbledon.