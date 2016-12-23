All I want for Christmas is...

It’s two days till Christmas and you will have all the time in the world to have fun. With examinations behind you, sit down to watch these Christmas specials. Popcorn, juice and some good company is all you need.

The Polar Express

Billy’s family has no faith in festivals, fiction or Santa. On Christmas Eve, a mysterious train visits Billy and promises him and 10 other kids, a trip to the North Pole. Billy is clueless until he boards that train. The journey changes Billy’s life and sparks off a life that he never knew existed.

Santa Buddies

It’s a gloomy time, as no one believes in Christmas any more. Even the Christmas icicle in the North Pole is melting. Then, add to the disaster, the icicle cracks causing power failure in the North Pole making the reindeer weak. Puppy Paws, Santa’s dog, takes it upon himself to bring back his buddies and they restore Christmas cheer and power, and stop the icicle from melting further.

Elf

What’s the first image that comes to mind when you hear the word Elf? Something small, magical and green? Well, this Elf is certainly not small or magical but is green. He’s a human raised among elves. On Christmas day he takes on a journey to New York City to find his true identity and his biological father after learning he’s not actually an over-sized elf.

The Santa Clause

A loud thud, an injury, and some disbelief....Calvin’s life completely changes that evening. Santa’s fall results in him helping Santa, but a clause he is bound by has him taking over. And that entails the looks too! With too much change happening in life it now falls on Calvin to up to live up to Santa’s name, convince kids he’s Santa and keep the secret!

Super Sleuth Christmas Movie

Christmas is here but Holly, one of Santa’s reindeer searching for Santa’s magical sack that fell off of the sleigh during a practice run gets stuck in a thicket patch. The Super Sleuths Darby, Buster, Pooh, Tigger, Roo and Lumpy have to help Holly else, there won’t be Christmas this year. They find Holly and the sack but are faced with a bigger problem. Holly does not know where her house is!

Arthur Christmas

Grand Santa has retired, and Arthur (Santa’s grandson) and his team have taken over. At the last minute Arthur discovers that one child has not got his gift. Bryony, an elf had found the gift and took it home. Arthur has a few challenges in hand to get the back. He needs to get the gift and deliver it before dawn. And the tricky part is that dawn is almost here!

The Dog Who Saved Christmas

Zeus, a Lab was a police dog until he lost his bark. George adopts him as an early Christmas gift, much against his mother’s wishes. As a guard dog, he steps up when the family is off visiting. He saves his new owner’s house and its quite a tussle but he does not lose out and gets the intruders arrested just before Christmas. And what’s more, he gets his bark back too!