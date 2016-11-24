All FIRED up

more-in

Crocodile was powerful as he controlled the fire. He would not let any other creature have it. Bird decided something had to be done about the situation.

We often wonder how everything came to be as we see it now. The Aboriginal people lived in Australia much before it was colonised by the Europeans. They depended a lot on the land, and also water. Each group developed skills for the area in which they would live — hunting or fishing or gathering.

Here’s a folk tale from the aboriginal people and how fire came to be used by everyone.

Many moons ago, on an island lived Crocodile. He was a nasty piece of work and he had control of fire. Everyone wanted fire, as it was an important part of life. But, with mean Crocodile having control of it, it was difficult to use its resources. All the animals would beg and plead with Crocodile to let them use the fire and in response he would exhale fire from his throat, scaring them away.

Watching these antics from a high tree was a nice little bird. She hated eating raw food. Bird had also been asking Crocodile to give her some fire. Crocodile blew some fire onto Bird and burnt her feathers.

“What do you want fire for?” he asked.

“I’d like to cook my food,” said Bird.

“Eat it raw.”

“It tastes better when it is cooked.”

“I will cook you with my fire if you do not get out of here tonight.”

Setting up a watch

Poor Bird, had to fly away that night. But she did not go far. Instead, she changed her tree and continued to watch Crocodile. She waited for a chance to get back at him. One day, early in the morning, Crocodile still half asleep, stretched and yawned. In his last yawn, he opened his jaws wide, and did not seem to want to close it in a hurry. Bird was quick. She flew in and snatched the fire stick, and before he realised what had happened, she was up in her tree once again.

With the fire in her beak, Bird flew around each tree putting fire into the tree’s core. So now, a tree could be used as wood to create fire. People and animals could cook, stay warm and light up a dark night. It was a magical creation. As Bird flew around with the orange-yellow fire around the green trees, it looked as if a rainbow was moving around against the blue sky.

“Now everyone can enjoy the fire,” said Bird, happily.

Once her work was done, she flew back to Crocodile and said, “From now on, you better stay in the swamps. If you dare to come out of it onto land, I will light you up.

Crocodile was scared and decided it was better to stay deep in the swamp and be safe. But he is a curious creature and when he thinks it might be safe outside he ventures onto land.

So, that’s why crocodiles live in the swamps and Bird is called a rainbow bird.

Retold by Nimi Kurian