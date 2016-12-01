Against all ODDS

One man has taken it upon himself to empower girls from strife-hit Kashmir.

People tut-tut in dismay at the condition of those in the Kashmir Valley. But, one man made a difference. From 1990, Adhik Kadam has been educating children, especially girls, in Kashmir. Last month, he was felicitated in California, the U.S., for his work.

Born into a farming family in Ahmednagar, Maharastra, Kadam heard about the problems in Kashmir from his friends. He decided to visit Kashmir and find out more about the situation. What was supposed to be a 15-day trip lasted almost four months.

The Valley was a tumultuous place and he said, “It was a sign for me to do something for the kids in Kashmir.” His work focuses around children of conflict, particularly girls, who have lost their fathers to violence.

He is the founder and chairman of Borderless World Foundation (BWF), which is an NGO that works for the deprived and victimised people of the border areas of India. The first project he undertook through BWF was Basrea-E-Tabassum (Abode of Smiles), a home for orphaned girls in the frontier district of Kupwara.

Challenges

While Kadam was still exploring the right place for his home, he was captured by militants as they thought he was a spy. This happened 19 times in the next 15 years. Kadam, however, was not one to give up and would start from scratch yet again. As word about BWF spread across the Valley, he received volunteers and finances. “It would not have been possible without the help of the locals,” he said, in an interview. “They helped me financially and ensured my security as well.”

Gradually, he expanded by opening similar homes in Anantnag, Beerwah and Jammu, where, today, BWF cares for 200 girls — all of whom have lost either both their parents or fathers due to conflict..

He says that his primary focus was on girls as it is difficult for girls who are growing up in a patriarchal society. “There are people in Kashmir working for the betterment of boys, but nobody is willing to take on the responsibility of girls due to security concerns.”

Kadam’s efforts have not been in vain. Apart from the girls in Kashmir, around 10 girls from BWF are now studying in other parts of India.