Adventure beyond the REEF

An adventurous teenager, Moana sets off on a daring journey to save her people. The movie “Moana” releases today.

Te Fiti, a goddess, created the land in the oceans and life, and became an island. Te Fiti’s heart was sought after as it could create life. The demigod Maui steals the heart.

A millenium later, Tala, Chief Tui’s mother, tells the story to the children of the village on the island of Motunui, including her granddaughter, Moana. Tala feels that because Te Fiti’s heart has been stolen, the island will face trouble.

Maiden voyage

Chief Tui has passed an order that no one is to go beyond the reef. Listening to the urgings of grandmother, Moana sails beyond the reef. She is surprised to find that her pet rooster Heihei, has stowed away in her boat. Moana is almost killed in a passing storm, and the next day finds herself washed up on a small island. She meets Maui, who traps her inside a cave and steals her boat. But, she manages to escape and catches Maui with the ocean’s help.

Moana explains to Maui that Te Fiti’s heart needs to be restored. By now, the Kakamora, a small coconut race of pirates, join the race to get the heart. They attack Moana. In a turn of events, Heihei swallows the heart forcing the pirates to kidnap her. Moana, not to be outdone, sneaks into the pirates boat and saves Heihei, and returns to her boat.

With no other option but to assist Moana, Maui makes a deal with her. Another hair-raising adventure later, the two are still sailing the oceans trying to find a way to return the heart. There are more adventures in store for Moana as she tries to fulfil her grandmother’s wish. Will she succeed?

Don’t miss catching the action on the big screen. “Moana” is a 3D computer-animated musical fantasy adventure film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures.

Just for you

Moana dons seven outfits in the movie, including the red tapa (a native fabric) garment the character wears as a toddler when she first encounters the ocean character.

Moana’s tuiga — or headdress — has shells from the ocean and red feathers to symbolise royalty.

The characters in the movie wear outfits made from material that was available 2,000 years ago.

Inspired by their time in the Pacific Islands, the filmmakers continued to work with several of the people they met during their trips. This group came to be known as the Oceanic Story Trust (OST). The Trust includes anthropologists, educators, linguists, master tattooists, choreographers, haka practitioners, master navigators and cultural advisors who collaborated with Disney’s creative team.

Maui’s hook is inspired by a constellation known by the same name in Oceania and Scorpio elsewhere, is stylised to emulate the character’s prized possession.

To create the starry sky featured in “Moana”, filmmakers turned to astronomers who researched what stars would’ve been visible in Pacific Island skies, 2,000 years ago.