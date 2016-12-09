On December 9, 1968, Douglas Engelbart gave a demonstration titled A Research Center For Augmenting Human Intellect. Over the course of time, this session came to be known as The Mother of All Demos. Curious to know why? Get clicking...

Starting out as an electronics technician with the U.S. Navy in the mid-1940s, Engelbart got interested in how he could make computers help humans become smarter.

He sought to work on what he called augmented intelligence, and assembled a team at his Augmentation Research Center (ARC) as part of Stanford University’s Stanford Research Institute (SRI).

It was at Stanford that ___ (A), the 31st U.S. President met ___ (B), who became the first prime minister of the Republic of Poland.

As a geology student, ___ (A) had arranged a piano recital of ___ (B) in 1892.

The circumstances in which they met and the friendship that followed inspired both to great deeds.

While ___ (A) is the 31st U.S. President, ___ (C) will be the 45th.

President-elect of the United States of America, ___ (C) is a businessman and politician.

By 1968, Engelbart’s complete hardware-software system - commonly called oNLine System - was ready.

And it was set to make its debut at the Fall Joint Computer Conference in San Francisco.

Backed by a team of engineers at SRI headquarters in Menlo Park, Engelbart made his presentation.

Introducing the world to a computer mouse, shared screen conferencing and graphics display among other things.

While the mouse turned out to be the runaway hit, other industries also acknowledged their debt to Engelbart with time.

Another runaway hit currently in the movie industry is ___ (D).

Inspired by J. K. Rowling’s 2001 book of the same name, ___ (D) traces the journey of ___ (E).

___ (D) is a prequel to the Harry Potter film series and marks Rowling’s screenwriting debut.

Engelbart’s presentation, which lasted 100 minutes, was at the forefront of technological innovation and gave us among many things the computer mouse. It concluded with a standing ovation by the gathered audience. And soon it came to be referred to as The Mother of All Demos - a name that befits the occasion.

