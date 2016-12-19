Gadgets keep evolving. And in today’s world, they seem to be advancing sooner than ever.

Even those that turn out to be hits, make a splash, have their heydays and before we know, vanish from the face of the Earth. Unlike extinctions — where animals are lost forever — these gadgets are replaced with their upgraded versions, which then go through similar cycles.

Scroll back to the 1970s, and the scene was largely different. We were still playing around with our first gadgets and iterations were slow, especially those that were related to personal computing. Edward Roberts made a telling contribution back then.

Born in 1941, Roberts was the son of Melvin, who ran a repair service company for household appliances, and Edna Wilcher, who worked as a nurse. He dreamt of becoming a doctor - an aspiration that he went on to fulfil after tinkering with the computing industry.

In fact, he was drawn towards electronics after working with doctors at the University of Miami. They were conducting experimental heart surgery and he went about building the electronics for a heart-lung machine. It wasn’t long before he abandoned the idea of becoming a doctor and majored in electrical engineering.

In search of an answer

He started working with room-sized computers and felt drawn towards computing at a personal level. He began thinking, ‘what if you gave everyone a computer?’. He started working on what he believed could be the answer.

Roberts set up a small company in New Mexico and called it Micro Instrumentation and Telemetry Systems - MITS in short. They got their start in computing in 1971 by introducing an electronic calculator kit. Despite selling thousands in that segment, MITS was forced out of the market when the prices of these devices fell sharply.

Roberts decided to design a small, affordable computer with the Intel 8080 microprocessor at its core. He called it Altair 8800. His daughter suggested the name based on a star that had also featured as a destination in a Star Trek episode.

With little internal and no external memory, no keyboard or monitor, the Altair 8800 was the bare minimum in terms of configurations. Input was achieved through switches and the output was achieved through LEDs in the front panel.

Sold at just under 400 dollars (close to 2,000 dollars in today’s money), the Altair 8800 went on sale on December 19, 1974.

Even though Roberts set a target of selling at least 200 such kits, the response was overwhelming after it appeared on the cover of Popular Electronics magazine in January 1975. They had nearly 4,000 orders in just three months time.

Despite the fact that these kits turned out to be difficult to assemble and cumbersome to handle even once put in place, they heralded the beginning of the personal computer age. They not only fulfilled the technical requirements, but its adoption also meant it was socially accepted. Roberts might have died as a doctor, but he is still remembered largely for his early contribution to modern computing.